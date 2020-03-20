China to expedite industrial internet development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :China unveiled measures on Friday to fuel the development of industrial internet, as part of efforts to breed fresh growth drivers.

The country will use 5G technology to improve the infrastructure industrial internet and speed up the construction of the national big data center for its development, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Enterprises are encouraged to make full use of industrial internet to share information, technologies, production capacity and orders, said the ministry.

The MIIT will build a platform to monitor and evaluate the operation of the industrial internet. The industrial internet usually refers to an integration of information technology and the manufacturing industry, constituting the internet infrastructures that connect people, devices and things.