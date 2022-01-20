UrduPoint.com

China To Extend Preferential Tax Policies For Businesses Until 2023 - State Council

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2022 | 08:15 PM

China to Extend Preferential Tax Policies for Businesses Until 2023 - State Council

China will extend tax and fee cut policies until 2023 in order to boost business and innovations during the country's recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese State Council said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) China will extend tax and fee cut policies until 2023 in order to boost business and innovations during the country's recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese State Council said.

The decision was adopted during a meeting of the State Council on January 19, chaired by State Council Premier Li Keqiang.

"To help ease the difficulties businesses face and promote entrepreneurship and innovation, the meeting decided to extend another 11 preferential tax and fee policies involving technology, job creation, business startups, medical care, education and other sectors to the end of 2023, on top of previous extensions of the expired preferential policies," the message published on the website read.

According to the decision, technology firms, university science parks and makerspaces will be exempted from VAT.

The State Council considered a further relaxation of certifying conditions for technology-based startups and to allow investors "to have their taxable income deducted in proportion to their investment in the startups.

"

Personal income tax will be waived for subsidies given to medical staff and COVID-19 control workers, and for COVID-19 drugs and prevention supplies, provided by employers to employees. Registration fees will be lifted for drugs and medical devices for COVID-19 response. Moreover, the State Council decreased corporate income tax to 15% for those companies engaged in pollution control, the message read.

Real estate and urban land taxes will be waived for wholesale markets of agricultural products, for enterprises in commodity storage, and for technology-based corporations, incubators and universities.

Li Keqiang said that these measures "will deliver more widely shared benefits."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Business Education Drugs China Job January Market From Top

Recent Stories

Rare baby elephant twins born in Kenya

Rare baby elephant twins born in Kenya

1 minute ago
 Hamza withdraws acquittal application in Ramzan Su ..

Hamza withdraws acquittal application in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

1 minute ago
 Turkey, Qatar Reach Deal With Taliban on Security ..

Turkey, Qatar Reach Deal With Taliban on Security at Kabul Airport - Ministry So ..

1 minute ago
 Russia Sent All Sputnik V Data to WHO, Visit of Ex ..

Russia Sent All Sputnik V Data to WHO, Visit of Experts Expected in Q1 - Health ..

1 minute ago
 North Korea Announces Amnesty to Mark Birthday of ..

North Korea Announces Amnesty to Mark Birthday of Former Leaders - State Media

1 minute ago
 MIKD organizes four training workshops on kidney t ..

MIKD organizes four training workshops on kidney transplant

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.