China to Extend Tariff Exemptions for Some US Goods for 1 Year - State-Run Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) China will extend tariff exemptions for some products imported from the United States for another year, the state-run CGTN broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing the country's Finance Ministry.

Last September, Beijing published two lists containing 16 US goods that would be exempted from additional import duties for a year starting September 17, 2019. Among the exempt goods are organic alfalfa powder, fish meal and various types of lubricants.

According to the broadcaster, the exemptions for imports of 16 items, set to expire on Wednesday, will be extended until September 16, 2021.

Additional import duties were introduced as part of a trade row between the world's two largest economies that erupted in June 2018 when Washington imposed the first round of its additional trade duties on China, prompting Beijing to respond in kind.

The sides have since exchanged several rounds of duties and been engaged in talks to settle the issue.

As a result, the two countries signed in mid-January the so-called Phase One agreement to settle the trade war. Beijing agreed to increase purchases of US goods and services by $200 billion over the next two years. Negotiations between the two sides are currently underway for the next steps in harmonizing their trade relationship.