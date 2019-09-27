UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Foster Growth Of Rental Housing Market

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 05:04 PM

China to foster growth of rental housing market

China will implement multiple supportive policies to increase sufficient supply of rental housing, amid efforts to foster the growth of the market

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :China will implement multiple supportive policies to increase sufficient supply of rental housing, amid efforts to foster the growth of the market.

The country will speed up the improvement of the housing security system and housing market system, and solve the housing problem for low- and middle-income urban residents, Wang Menghui, minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, told a press conference Thursday.

Large- and medium-sized cities with a large inflow of population and high housing prices will be encouraged to develop shared ownership housing based on local conditions, said Wang.

The promotion came after co-ownership housing projects were successfully piloted in Beijing and Shanghai, according to the minister.

"Through decades of hard work, China, with a population of nearly 1.4 billion, has basically solved the housing problem of urban and rural residents," Wang said.

The per capita housing construction area of urban residents increased from 8.3 square meters in 1949 to 39 square meters in 2018, while in rural areas the per capita housing construction area increased to 47.3 square meters, official data showed.

More than 80 million units of government-subsidized housing have been built, lifting over 200 million people out of their housing problems, which forms the world's largest housing security system, said Wang.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World China Beijing Shanghai 2018 Market From Billion Million Housing

Recent Stories

PIA Revives its Cargo in Leaps and Bounds

2 minutes ago

5 minutes ago

Modi's fascist agenda to be exposed at all forums: ..

7 minutes ago

Centre of Excellence in Art and Design (CEAD) to ..

7 minutes ago

Special persons take out rally to express solidari ..

7 minutes ago

China mulling to reduce poverty through industrial ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.