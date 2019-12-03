UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Further Boost Electric, Smart Car Sales

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 01:59 PM

China to further boost electric, smart car sales

China plans to further boost sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) and intelligent connected vehicles (ICVs) to push for green and smart growth of the world's largest automobile market

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :China plans to further boost sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) and intelligent connected vehicles (ICVs) to push for green and smart growth of the world's largest automobile market.

Sales of NEVs are expected to make up about 25 percent of the total new car sales by 2025, according to a draft plan by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The sector's competitiveness should be enhanced with major technological breakthroughs made in power battery, drive motor, on-board operating system and other fields, the draft plan said.

It requires that starting from 2021, new cars running in the country's ecological conservation pilot zones and public areas in regions tasked with fighting air pollution should be NEVs.

The country's NEV sales posted double-digit growth in the first 10 months of 2019 despite a sluggish automobile market. NEV sales accounted for less than 5 percent of total new car sales during this period.

China also aims to promote ICVs by lifting the share of their sales in total automobile sales to about 30 percent by 2025.

Highly autonomous ICVs might achieve commercial use in certain regions and scenarios, the draft plan said.

The plan came as the government steps up efforts to energize the automobile sector, which lost steam in 2018 with car sales dropping for the first time in over two decades.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Technology China Vehicles Car 2018 2019 Market From Government Industry Share

Recent Stories

Karachi to have fair weather with cool night on We ..

3 minutes ago

Lukashenko to Meet With Putin by End of Week After ..

3 minutes ago

Imran stands matchless: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's ..

3 minutes ago

North Korean Foreign Ministry Calls Dialogue on De ..

3 minutes ago

Danish Ambassador to Russia Says US Decision on No ..

16 minutes ago

Rental houses under Pak Post need up-gradation

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.