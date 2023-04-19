UrduPoint.com

China To Further Shorten Negative List For Foreign Investment

Published April 19, 2023

China to further shorten negative list for foreign investment

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :China will appropriately shorten the negative list for foreign investment, as part of efforts to promote high-level opening up, an official said Wednesday.

Efforts have been made to evaluate the effect of the list over the past few years and learn about the demands of foreign-invested enterprises, Meng Wei, spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission, said at a press conference.

China retains its appeal for foreign investors as the country's long-term economic growth provides opportunities, said Meng, citing the increasing foreign direct investment inflow and frequent business trips of executives from global firms to China in recent months.

Meng pledged more moves to proactively utilize foreign investment, saying that policies to channel more foreign investment to advanced manufacturing, high-end technologies, and modern services, as well as the central, western, and northeastern regions of the country, will be fully implemented.

Special working mechanisms for major foreign investment projects will be further exploited, while development zones will be better leveraged to attract overseas investors, she said, adding that better services will be provided.

