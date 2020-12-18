China to greatly develop digital economy, increase new infrastructure investment: key meeting

China will enhance its efforts to develop the digital economy and increase investments in new infrastructure, a key meeting said Friday

Efforts should be made to strengthen the sustainability of investment growth and allow it to continue to play a key role, according to a statement released after the annual Central Economic Work Conference held in Beijing from Wednesday to Friday.