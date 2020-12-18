- Home
- China to greatly develop digital economy, increase new infrastructure investment: key meeting
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 05:38 PM
BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :China will enhance its efforts to develop the digital economy and increase investments in new infrastructure, a key meeting said Friday.
Efforts should be made to strengthen the sustainability of investment growth and allow it to continue to play a key role, according to a statement released after the annual Central Economic Work Conference held in Beijing from Wednesday to Friday.