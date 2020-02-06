UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Halve Tariffs On $75 Bn Of US Imports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 10:39 PM

China to halve tariffs on $75 bn of US imports

China said Thursday it would halve tariffs on $75 billion worth of US imports as part of its trade truce with Washington and as officials look to calm markets unnerved by the deadly virus outbreak

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :China said Thursday it would halve tariffs on $75 billion worth of US imports as part of its trade truce with Washington and as officials look to calm markets unnerved by the deadly virus outbreak.

The State Council Tariff Commission announced the reductions after Beijing and Washington signed an initial deal last month to dial down a long-running trade war that has hit the global economy.

It also comes a day after US President Donald Trump hailed relations between the superpowers as the "best" ever in his State of the Union address, with observers saying Beijing was likely keen to get moving on the next phase of talks towards a wider agreement.

China will cut levies of five and 10 percent on more than 1,700 items starting February 14, the same day Washington is expected to halve tariffs on $120 billion worth of Chinese goods.

Products affected by the tariffs imposed in September include fresh seafood, poultry and soybeans as well as tungsten lamps for scientific and medical purposes, and some types of aircraft.

The move is aimed at "promoting the healthy and stable development of China-US economic and trade relations", the Commission said in a statement.

"To alleviate economic and trade friction, and expand cooperation in these areas, China has also made relevant adjustments," it added, referring to the US cuts. "We hope to work with the US towards the ultimate elimination of all increased tariffs."The Commission also said it "hopes that both parties will be able to abide by their agreement, strive to implement its relevant content, (and) boost market confidence".

Other retaliatory tariffs, however, remain in place.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Washington Trump Beijing Same February September Market All Agreement Best Billion

Recent Stories

Two train drivers killed in Italy high-speed rail ..

31 seconds ago

Sri Lanka arrests airline chief over Airbus kickba ..

34 seconds ago

Cold, dry weather likely in Balochistan

35 seconds ago

Canadian Police to Act Today Against Indigenous Pr ..

37 seconds ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Hamdan bin Mohammed attend we ..

1 hour ago

OSCE Chair Says Normandy Talks Resumption 'Right' ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.