China to halve tariffs on $75 bn of US imports

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :China said Thursday it would halve tariffs on $75 billion worth of US imports as part of its trade truce with Washington and as officials look to calm markets unnerved by the deadly virus outbreak.

The State Council Tariff Commission announced the reductions after Beijing and Washington signed an initial deal last month to dial down a long-running trade war that has hit the global economy.

It also comes a day after US President Donald Trump hailed relations between the superpowers as the "best" ever in his State of the Union address, with observers saying Beijing was likely keen to get moving on the next phase of talks towards a wider agreement.

China will cut levies of five and 10 percent on more than 1,700 items starting February 14, the same day Washington is expected to halve tariffs on $120 billion worth of Chinese goods.

Products affected by the tariffs imposed in September include fresh seafood, poultry and soybeans as well as tungsten lamps for scientific and medical purposes, and some types of aircraft.

The move is aimed at "promoting the healthy and stable development of China-US economic and trade relations", the Commission said in a statement.

"To alleviate economic and trade friction, and expand cooperation in these areas, China has also made relevant adjustments," it added, referring to the US cuts. "We hope to work with the US towards the ultimate elimination of all increased tariffs."The Commission also said it "hopes that both parties will be able to abide by their agreement, strive to implement its relevant content, (and) boost market confidence".

Other retaliatory tariffs, however, remain in place.