China To Hold Book Expo In Mid-July

The 30th National Book Expo will be held in east China's Shandong Province from July 15 to 19

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The 30th National Book Expo will be held in east China's Shandong Province from July 15 to 19.

With the provincial capital city Jinan as the main site, the expo will also be held in two other cities, Yantai and Tai'an, reads Monday's China Daily.

A series of publishing forums, book launches, writer meet-and-greets and free reading vouchers will run through the forum and a total of 1,400 publishing companies from all over the country will bring in about 400,000 titles and cultural products.

The expo will also go online for the first time due to the COVID-19 epidemic, said the report.

Li Wenchao, with the Jinan municipal publicity department, said the expo will be a complex of VR exhibitions, immersive cultural experiences, smart tailor-made printing, AI technologies, apart from its website and WeChat account.

