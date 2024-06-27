China To Hold Key Political Meeting July 15-18: State Media
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2024 | 05:49 PM
China will hold a key political meeting historically watched for signals on economic direction from July 15-18, state media reported Thursday
Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) China will hold a key political meeting historically watched for signals on economic direction from July 15-18, state media reported Thursday.
A year and a half after crippling Covid-19 restrictions ended, China's recovery has lost pace, sending ripples of unease through the country's leaders and citizens.
The Third Plenum, originally expected last autumn, is highly anticipated in the hope it will resolve uncertainty and reveal details of the Chinese leadership's strategy going forward.
Announcing the dates, state news agency Xinhua said the meeting would "primarily examine issues related to further comprehensively deepening reform and advancing Chinese modernization".
Authorities have been clear they want to re-orientate the economy around high-tech innovation and domestic consumption.
But economic uncertainty is fuelling a vicious cycle that has kept the latter stubbornly low.
So far, President Xi Jinping's government has resisted any big stimulus, and last week the head of China's central bank warned that was not on the cards.
The economy still faced many challenges, he said, but authorities would exercise moderation.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi pleas for suspension of sentence in Iddat case rejected
Rupee gains 03 paisa against Dollar
China lauds establishment of SPU in Islamabad for foreigners
NA approves over Rs 47.567 billion for Interior Division
Rescue 1122 conducts training, exercise in hospitals
NIDLP Chief meets Saudi Ambassador at Transport Logistic China 2024
Drugs worth Rs 290m destroyed
China CPC leadership to hold reform-themed plenum on July 15-18.
SECP chairman calls on Federal Insurance Ombudsman
Murree admin conducts crackdown on illegal constructions
Shopkeeper deprived of cash at gun point
AJK President urges overseas Kashmiris to oppose Modi's plans in the region
More Stories From Business
-
Rupee gains 03 paisa against Dollar5 minutes ago
-
NA approves over Rs 47.567 billion for Interior Division44 seconds ago
-
SECP chairman calls on Federal Insurance Ombudsman7 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 252 more points1 hour ago
-
Stock markets mostly drop, yen gains after 38-year low33 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 3 paisa against Dollar23 minutes ago
-
Palm oil imports decline by 25.36 percent to $2.5 bln2 hours ago
-
Saif Group, Sky Electric sign contract for solar capacity enhancement2 hours ago
-
KP decides to expand infrastructural, administrative structures of KPT-GC3 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
Gold Prices see slight increase in Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 27 June 202410 minutes ago