UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Import More From Central And Eastern Europe Countries

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 04:10 PM

China to import more from central and eastern Europe countries

China intends to import, in the coming five years, more than 170 billion U.S. dollars of goods from Central and Eastern European countries (CEEC), Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :China intends to import, in the coming five years, more than 170 billion U.S. Dollars of goods from Central and Eastern European countries (CEEC), Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday.

"We need to deepen agricultural cooperation, in a bid to double CEE countries' agricultural exports to China and raise two-way agricultural trade by 50 percent over the next five years," Xi said while delivering a keynote speech via video link at the China-CEEC Summit in Beijing.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Import China Beijing From Billion Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet approves 40 % increase in salaries ..

9 minutes ago

S.African NGO Slams Acquittal of Ex-Minister Over ..

24 seconds ago

PMC takes notice of illegal activities in medical ..

26 seconds ago

Spillways of Simly dam opened for 14 times during ..

29 seconds ago

China assembles export board for national cultural ..

31 seconds ago

National Party sends congratulation messages to Pr ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.