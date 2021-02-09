China To Import More From Central And Eastern Europe Countries
Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 04:10 PM
BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :China intends to import, in the coming five years, more than 170 billion U.S. Dollars of goods from Central and Eastern European countries (CEEC), Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday.
"We need to deepen agricultural cooperation, in a bid to double CEE countries' agricultural exports to China and raise two-way agricultural trade by 50 percent over the next five years," Xi said while delivering a keynote speech via video link at the China-CEEC Summit in Beijing.