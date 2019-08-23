China To Impose Additional Tariffs On U.S. Imports Worth 75 Bln USD
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 05:32 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :China will impose additional tariffs on U.S. imports worth about 75 billion U.S. Dollars in response to the newly announced U.S. tariff hikes on Chinese goods, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council announced Friday.