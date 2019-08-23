UrduPoint.com
China To Impose Additional Tariffs On U.S. Imports Worth 75 Bln USD

Fri 23rd August 2019 | 05:32 PM

China to impose additional tariffs on U.S. imports worth 75 bln USD

China will impose additional tariffs on U.S. imports worth about 75 billion U.S. dollars in response to the newly announced U.S. tariff hikes on Chinese goods, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council announced Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :China will impose additional tariffs on U.S. imports worth about 75 billion U.S. Dollars in response to the newly announced U.S. tariff hikes on Chinese goods, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council announced Friday.

