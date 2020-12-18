China to impose anti-dumping duties on EPDM imports

China will initiate anti-dumping measures against imported ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) products from the United States, the Republic of Korea (ROK) and the European Union (EU), the Ministry of Commerce said Friday

China's domestic industry has suffered substantial damage due to the dumping of such products by the United States, the ROK and the EU, the ministry said in a final ruling based on an anti-dumping investigation launched in June last year.

Starting from Sunday, duties will be collected at rates ranging from 12.5 percent to 222 percent for a five-year period, the ministry added. The EPDM is widely used as feedstock to make auto parts, wires, cables and other industrial products.