China To Increase Credit Support For Private Enterprises: Financial Regulator
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2025 | 01:30 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) China will increase credit support for private enterprises, the country's financial regulator has said.
Efforts should be made to maintain a stable and effective increase in credit supply to private enterprises, and to strengthen support for first loans, renewals and credit loans to small and micro companies, the National Financial Regulatory Administration said in a statement on its website.
The statement came after the administration held a meeting to study the key points and arrangements of a high-level symposium on private enterprises.
The administration called for strengthening the role of technology in empowering inclusive finance to effectively meet the financing needs of private enterprises.
The banking and insurance industries will be guided to make financial services for private enterprises more practical and refined, said the administration.
In terms of market access in the financial industry, enterprises under all types of ownership will be treated equally and fairly, according to the administration.
Recent Stories
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Boar ..
AI-powered defence innovations unveiled at IDEX 2025
UAE hotels generate AED37.1 billion in first 10 months of 2024
Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute in Italy
Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew partnership agreement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025
Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in 16th International Workshop o ..
Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritage Days
Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs o ..
Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days
More Stories From Business
-
China to increase credit support for private enterprises: financial regulator6 minutes ago
-
Turkish consumer confidence in February hit 20-month high26 minutes ago
-
Turkish stock exchange flat at open36 minutes ago
-
No more free rides, all segments must pay tax for national interest: Finance Minister36 minutes ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES1 hour ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 20254 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 20255 hours ago
-
Sindh govt spokesperson urges FPCCI to join public private partnership projects16 hours ago
-
Meeting reviews amendments to KP Charity Act 201919 hours ago
-
SACM, PPGL discuss LPG supply to industrial zones19 hours ago
-
UAF Lyallpur Art & Literature Festival celebrates creativity, intellectual discourse19 hours ago