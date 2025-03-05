China to increase defense budget by 7.2 percent in 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) China on Wednesday announced a 7.2-percent increase in its 2025 national defense budget.

The planned defense expenditure of the country will be 1.784665 trillion Yuan (about 249 billion U.S. Dollars) this year, according to a draft budget report submitted to the national legislature for deliberation.