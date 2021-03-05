China to Increase Defense Expenditure by 6.8% in 2021 - Draft Budget

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) China will increase its military expenditure in 2021 by 6.8 percent, the draft budget prepared by the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

"1.355343 trillion Yuan [$209 billion will be spent] on national defense, up 6.8%," the document presented at the 4th session of the 13th National People's Congress said.

Last year, China raised its defense spending by 6.6 percent.