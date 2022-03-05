China to Increase Military Budget by 7.1% to $229.5Bln in 2022 - Draft Budget

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) China is going to increase its military budget by 7.1 percent to $229.5 billion in 2022, the draft budget published on Saturday said.

"The main expenditures budgeted at the central level include the following: ... 1.45045 trillion Yuan ($229.5 billion) on national defense, up 7.1%," the draft budget said.

Another government report said that the country would boost military education and combat training in 2022.