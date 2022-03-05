China To Increase Military Budget By 7.1% To $229.5Bln In 2022 - Draft Budget
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2022 | 08:00 AM
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) China is going to increase its military budget by 7.1 percent to $229.5 billion in 2022, the draft budget published on Saturday said.
"The main expenditures budgeted at the central level include the following: ... 1.45045 trillion Yuan ($229.5 billion) on national defense, up 7.1%," the draft budget said.
Another government report said that the country would boost military education and combat training in 2022.