UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Introduce More Measures To Stabilize Foreign Trade

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 07:25 PM

China to introduce more measures to stabilize foreign trade

China's cabinet decided Wednesday to adopt more measures to keep its foreign trade stable

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :China's cabinet decided Wednesday to adopt more measures to keep its foreign trade stable.

To stabilize foreign trade, the key is to further expand opening up and focus on enhancing the endogenous power of enterprises through market-oriented reforms and by economic means, according to a statement released after a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

China will improve its fiscal and tax policies as the meeting studied how to further lower the country's overall import tariff level, refine export tax rebate policies and speed up the tax rebate process, the statement said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Cabinet

Recent Stories

Trump Says to Hold News Conference on Citizenship ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Says Talks With Morales Constructive

3 minutes ago

Russian Presence in Venezuela Does Not Affect Regi ..

3 minutes ago

Launch of the First National Accelerator on Closin ..

20 minutes ago

Damage From Fire at Power Plant Near Moscow Amount ..

3 minutes ago

Car bomb kills at least three in Libya's Benghazi: ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.