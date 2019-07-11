China to introduce more measures to stabilize foreign trade

(@imziishan)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :China's cabinet decided Wednesday to adopt more measures to keep its foreign trade stable.

To stabilize foreign trade, the key is to further expand opening up and focus on enhancing the endogenous power of enterprises through market-oriented reforms and by economic means, according to a statement released after a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

China will improve its fiscal and tax policies as the meeting studied how to further lower the country's overall import tariff level, refine export tax rebate policies and speed up the tax rebate process, the statement said.