China To Issue Commemorative Coins Featuring World's Tallest Wooden Pagoda
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2024 | 06:46 PM
China's central bank will issue a set of commemorative coins on Aug. 27 featuring the world's tallest wooden pagoda
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) China's central bank will issue a set of commemorative coins on Aug. 27 featuring the world's tallest wooden pagoda.
The set of three coins, all legal tender in China, consists of two gold coins and one silver coin, according to the People's Bank of China.
All three coins have the image of Sakyamuni Pagoda of Fogong Temple in Yingxian County, north China's Shanxi Province, on the obverse side.
The pagoda, well known as the Wooden Pagoda of Yingxian County, was built in 1056 with tenon-and-mortise work. The 67.31-meter-high building is the tallest and oldest wooden multi-story structure in the world, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.
The 100-gram round gold coin, with a denomination of 1,500 yuan (about 210 U.S. dollars), has a maximum circulation of 600 pieces. The reverse side features swift birds, auspicious clouds and distant mountains.
The 5-gram round gold coin has a denomination of 80 yuan and a maximum circulation of 10,000 pieces. Its reverse side features the image of the Sakyamuni statue on the first story of the pagoda.
The 30-gram round silver coin has a denomination of 10 yuan and a maximum circulation of 20,000 pieces. It is adorned with the image of statues on the fourth story of the pagoda.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Business
-
FBR Task Force on digitalization presents initial findings, aims to achieve sustainable growth in na ..2 hours ago
-
Sindh faces imminent cotton seed shortage; Experts2 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan engages with industry councils to boost export sector2 hours ago
-
US, European stocks bounce as traders await Fed speech3 hours ago
-
US, European stocks bounce as traders await Fed speech5 hours ago
-
Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema expresses gratitude for € 91.1 million German sup ..6 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 18 paisa against dollar6 hours ago
-
SMEDA starts programme to make SMEs bankable as per govt vision6 hours ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 515 points8 hours ago
-
Global investors look to read tea leaves from Friday speech by Fed chair6 hours ago
-
Foreign visitors to Japan hit record 3.29 million in July8 hours ago
-
SAB recommends exporting 100,000 MT of sugar8 hours ago