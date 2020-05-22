BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) China is going to issue public bonds worth 9 trillion Yuan ($1.26 trillion) to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the government's report issued on Friday said.

"This year, the budget deficit will not exceed 3.6 percent of GDP. Furthermore, public bonds worth 9 trillion yuan will be issued to fight the COVID-19 pandemic," the report said.

The document describes the decision as an emergency measure amid the pandemic.