China to offers worth $ 4 million for vocational school program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The Government of China will offer worth $ 4 million under 'Letter of Exchange for provision of 'Vocational school Equipment and Material' Program'.

The government of China, under this project, will provide training equipment for the vocational training institutes/schools around Pakistan through National Vocational and Technical Training Commission, said a press release issued by Ministry of Economic Affairs here on Wednesday.

The signing ceremony for Letter of Exchange for provision of 'Vocational School Equipment and Material' was held today here at the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

The Ambassador of People's Republic of China to Pakistan, Yao Jing, and Minister Counselor, Embassy of China in Pakistan, Dr. Wang Zhihua attended the ceremony and from Pakistan side Federal Secretary of Economic Affairs Davison Noor Ahmed, signed the LOE.

The Ambassador reassured cooperation by Government of China for socio-economic development in Pakistan.

A number of projects under social welfare of the poor and vulnerable people were already under progress like cooperation in PM's Low Cost Housing Scheme and boosting rural economy through agricultural support, press release said.

The Government of China has also supported Pakistan to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, pesticide and equipment has been provided to control the locust spread in the southern parts of the country.

The ambassador also appreciated the continuity of CPEC projects particularly establishment of export-based industry in Special Economic Zones under SEZs despite challenging conditions globally due to pandemic.

Secretary Economic Affairs reiterated strong commitment towards further strengthening and expanding of bilateral economic cooperation between China and Pakistan.

Both sides agreed that all the on-going initiatives will be pursued very closely to achieve the targeted completion so that people of Pakistan can benefit from the Chinese assistance in a more productive manner