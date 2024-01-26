China to promote mature Pudong experiences across the country: official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

China will extract and summarize mature experiences from Pudong New Area's pilot comprehensive reforms and promote them across the country, said Li Chunlin, deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission, Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) -- China will extract and summarize mature experiences from Pudong New Area's pilot comprehensive reforms and promote them across the country, said Li Chunlin, deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission, Friday.

China has released an implementation plan for the pilot comprehensive reforms of Pudong New Area in Shanghai.

The plan focuses on strengthening the coordination of reforms, which will help amplify the effect of reforms and improve their efficiency, he noted.

The plan lists a number of substantive measures in areas such as institutional openness, technological innovation, talent development, business environment and urban governance, he added.

With a 2023-2027 timeframe, the plan aims to support the high-level reforms and opening up of Pudong New Area, as well as efforts to build Pudong into a leading area for socialist modernization.