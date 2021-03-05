China to Promote Mutually Beneficial Business Ties With US Based on Mutual Respect -Report

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) China is going to promote mutually beneficial business relations with the United States based on mutual respect, the governmental report said on Friday.

"We will promote the growth of mutually beneficial China-US business relations on the basis of equality and mutual respect," the report on the work of the government prepared by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang for the 4th session of the 13th National People's Congress said.