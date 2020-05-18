China to Provide $2Bln Over 2 Years to Assist Global COVID-19 Response - Xi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) China will provide $2 billion over two years to assist the global COVID-19 response and socioeconomic development of the affected countries, President Xi Jinping said on Monday at the World Health Assembly.

"For the sake of boosting international cooperation against COVID-19, I would like to announce the following: China will provide $2 billion over two years to help with COVID-19 response, and with economic and social development in affected countries, especially developing countries," Xi said.