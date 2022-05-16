UrduPoint.com

China To Raise Fuel Retail Prices

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2022 | 03:41 PM

China to raise fuel retail prices

China will raise the retail prices of gasoline and diesel from Tuesday, the country's top economic planner said on Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :China will raise the retail prices of gasoline and diesel from Tuesday, the country's top economic planner said on Monday.

Based on recent changes in international oil prices, the retail prices of gasoline and diesel will rise by 285 Yuan (about 42 U.S.

Dollars) and 270 yuan per tonne, respectively, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

The move marks the ninth fuel price increase since the end of last year.

Under the current pricing mechanism, if international crude oil prices change by more than 50 yuan per tonne and remain at that level for ten working days, gasoline and diesel prices in China will be adjusted accordingly.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Oil Price From Top

Recent Stories

Punjab CM decides to cut down ghee, flour and suga ..

Punjab CM decides to cut down ghee, flour and sugar prices

8 minutes ago
 Kremlin Calls Unacceptable US Special Services Beh ..

Kremlin Calls Unacceptable US Special Services Behavior Towards Russian Missions ..

39 seconds ago
 Tbilisi Court Sentences Head of Opposition Media O ..

Tbilisi Court Sentences Head of Opposition Media Outlet to 3.5 Years in Prison

40 seconds ago
 War in Ukraine: Latest developments

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

42 seconds ago
 Zimbabwe healthcare bleeds amid mass nurse exodus

Zimbabwe healthcare bleeds amid mass nurse exodus

43 seconds ago
 Lithuanian Foreign Minister Says Ukraine Should 'D ..

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Says Ukraine Should 'Decouple' Itself From Russian G ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.