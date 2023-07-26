Open Menu

China To Raise Gasoline, Diesel Retail Prices

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2023 | 05:30 PM

China to raise gasoline, diesel retail prices

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :China will raise the retail prices of gasoline and diesel from Thursday, based on the recent rise in international oil prices.

Gasoline prices will be up by 275 Yuan (about 38.57 U.S. Dollars) per tonne, and diesel prices by 260 yuan per tonne, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on Wednesday.

Under the current pricing mechanism, the prices of refined oil products are adjusted following changes in international crude oil prices.

China's three biggest oil companies -- the China National Petroleum Corporation, the China Petrochemical Corporation, and the China National Offshore Oil Corporation -- and oil refineries have been directed to maintain oil production and facilitate transportation to ensure stable supplies, the commission said.

