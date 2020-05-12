China to Remove Additional Tariffs on Some Goods Imported From US for 1 Year - Ministry

China will remove additional tariffs on a number of US goods, which were imposed as a retaliatory measure to Washington's move in August, for one year starting on May 19, the Chinese Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Tuesday

"From May 19, 2020 to May 18, 2021, no more additional fees will be levied on goods from the published list, imposed in response to the US measures under Section 301," the statement said.

The list includes 79 items, including rare-earth metal ore, silver ore, enriched ore and gold-bearing ore sand.

Trade tensions between the United States and China escalated in late August as China said it would apply tariffs ranging from 5 to 10 percent on $75 billion worth of US goods and a 25-percent duty on US cars.

The move followed Washington's decision to impose tariffs of an additional 10 percent on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports.

In mid-January, the United States and China struck the Phase One trade agreement. Beijing agreed to increase the purchases of US goods and services by $200 billion over the next two years. On February 14, China reduced by 50 percent tariffs on a number of US goods. �