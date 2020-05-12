UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Remove Additional Tariffs On Some Goods Imported From US For 1 Year - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 02:06 PM

China to Remove Additional Tariffs on Some Goods Imported From US for 1 Year - Ministry

China will remove additional tariffs on a number of US goods, which were imposed as a retaliatory measure to Washington's move in August, for one year starting on May 19, the Chinese Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) China will remove additional tariffs on a number of US goods, which were imposed as a retaliatory measure to Washington's move in August, for one year starting on May 19, the Chinese Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Tuesday.

"From May 19, 2020 to May 18, 2021, no more additional fees will be levied on goods from the published list, imposed in response to the US measures under Section 301," the statement said.

The list includes 79 items, including rare-earth metal ore, silver ore, enriched ore and gold-bearing ore sand.

Trade tensions between the United States and China escalated in late August as China said it would apply tariffs ranging from 5 to 10 percent on $75 billion worth of US goods and a 25-percent duty on US cars.

The move followed Washington's decision to impose tariffs of an additional 10 percent on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports.

In mid-January, the United States and China struck the Phase One trade agreement. Beijing agreed to increase the purchases of US goods and services by $200 billion over the next two years. On February 14, China reduced by 50 percent tariffs on a number of US goods. �

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Washington Beijing United States February May August 2020 Silver From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

COAS General Bajwa expresses concerns over attack ..

9 minutes ago

ADJD continues virtual &#039;judicial expert proce ..

25 minutes ago

Four POs nabbed in Muzaffargarh

3 minutes ago

Two killed in separate incidents in Mianwali

3 minutes ago

Hyundai Motor to build hydrogen bus chargers at In ..

3 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif files defamation suit against Briti ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.