UrduPoint.com

China To Replenish 20,000 Tonnes Of Pork Reserves To Stabilize Market

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2023 | 02:30 PM

China to replenish 20,000 tonnes of pork reserves to stabilize market

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :China's top economic planner said Friday it would stockpile 20,000 tonnes of frozen pork to replenish state reserves, as an index monitoring pork prices has dropped below the warning level.

The index, the national average of pork prices against grain prices, has fallen below the warning level of 5 to 1, said the National Development and Reform Commission.

According to a work plan for stabilizing the pork market, China has introduced a three-level early-warning system to raise the alarm for excessive ups and downs in hog prices.

The commission said it would work with relevant departments to start this year's first stockpiling work for state pork reserves and guide local governments to purchase pork.

China pays close attention to price changes in the pork market and will continue to strengthen the regulation of production capacity and price to keep the market stable.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Guide Price Market Top

Recent Stories

UAE participates in Conference of WMO’s Regional ..

UAE participates in Conference of WMO’s Regional Association I in Ethiopia

51 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abra ..

Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abrahamic Family House, a new cent ..

51 minutes ago
 SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Doga ..

SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as CCPO Lahore

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 PM assures continuous support, relief assistance t ..

PM assures continuous support, relief assistance to quake-hit Turkiye

3 hours ago
 UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid oper ..

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.