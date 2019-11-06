UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Resume Canadian Beef, Pork Imports: Trudeau

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 08:40 AM

China to resume Canadian beef, pork imports: Trudeau

Ottawa, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :China has agreed to resume imports of Canadian beef and pork, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday, signalling a breakthrough in their tense relations.

"Good news for Canadian farmers today: Canadian pork and beef exports to China will resume," Trudeau said in a tweet.

He lauded Canada's new ambassador to China, Dominic Barton, who was appointed in September, and the country's meat industry for working to reopen "this important market for our meat producers and their families." China had blocked beef and pork shipments from Canada in June, alleging contamination in pork shipments and bogus documents -- claims disputed by Ottawa -- amid an escalating diplomatic row.

It was not clear what exactly convinced Beijing to change tack.

But meat producers said the Canadian Food Inspection Agency would start issuing export certificates immediately for shipments destined for China.

Trade and agriculture ministers Jim Carr and Marie-Claude Bibeau said in a statement that Canada's foreign ministry and food inspection agency "engaged with China" on the beef and pork ban over the past few months.

"We will continue to work closely with beef and pork producers and processors in the coming days and weeks to ensure successful resumption of trade," the pair said in a joint statement.

Prior to the ban, China was Canada's third-largest market for beef and its fifth-largest for pork, according to government data.

In June, China had asked Canada to investigate what it said were false veterinary health certificates attached to a batch of pork, while the official Xinhua news agency said customs officials in the eastern city of Nanjing had found ractopamine in pork shipments.

The feed additive, which boosts the growth of animals, is widely used in the United States but banned in the European Union and China.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports China Canada Agriculture European Union Ottawa Nanjing Beijing United States Justin Trudeau June September Market From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Advanced Media Skills Programme launched by RAK Go ..

8 hours ago

UAE welcomes Riyadh Agreement between Government o ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Salman commends UAE&#039;s sacrifices ..

9 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Senegalese Foreign Ministe ..

10 hours ago

Zakat Fund revenue hits AED175 million in nine mon ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman review Yeme ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.