UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Spend Four Trillion Dollars On BRI: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 06:09 PM

China to spend four trillion dollars on BRI: Mian Zahid Hussain

US-China tensions slaying concept of free trade, 138 countries has become part of the BRI

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday expressed apprehension that coronavirus can kill globalisation.
After the 2008 global financial crisis the US-China trade war has shaken the foundations of globalisation and the pandemic may be the last nail in the coffin of free-market mantra, he said.
Mian Zahid Hussain said that the concept is getting unpopular among people, US is not ready to play its due role due to financial difficulties, other nations are not well-placed while China is ready to go to any extent to safeguard its interests which can shatter globalisation.
Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that many countries have lifted or eased lockdown triggering economic activities but the movement of goods, services, immigrants, capital, services and flow of information may never gain pre-pandemic levels contracting global economy.
He said that the US is discouraging overseas investment and migration while it is pressurising companies to shift their manufacturing back to the US so that the maximum number of Americans can get jobs.


EU, Japan and other countries are also following the suit while India is trying to attract almost 1000 US companies which may leave China. Resultantly, China has also cut investment in the US which will be reduced gradually.
The emerging scenario will make goods and services costly in the developed world while efforts of the developing nations to defeat poverty will get a blow.
Nationalism and protectionism will create a gulf between nations hitting efforts to combat global problems. Many countries may allow trade and migration from only those nations where health similar protocols are followed which will be a doomsday situation for free trade.

He said that China will spend four trillion dollars on Belt and Road initiative (BRI) which has been accepted by 138 countries. Pakistan’s government, policymakers and business community should try to get maximum benefit from the opportunities arising from the Chinese move and adjust to the international market.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India World Business China Road Alliance Japan Turkish Lira May Market All From Government Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

On The Occasion Of World Maritime Day-2020 (Wmd-20 ..

9 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects students’ forum building, ..

25 minutes ago

LCCI signs agreement with National Highways and Mo ..

29 minutes ago

Pakistan Steel Mills: ECC approves Rs 3850m for Mi ..

36 minutes ago

DHA explores collaboration with Australian healthc ..

55 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Foreign Affairs Mi ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.