Open Menu

China To Spur Intelligent, AI-powered Electronics Consumption

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2024 | 06:20 PM

China to spur intelligent, AI-powered electronics consumption

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) China will support the consumption of new-generation high-tech electronics such as smart wearable devices and AI-powered humanoid robots, the country's top economic planner said on Monday.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement that efforts would be made to facilitate human-computer interaction by promoting the development of technologies like flexible displays, supercharging, artificial intelligence (AI) assistants, and on-device large model.

Support will be given to the application of smart wearable devices in areas such as communication, entertainment, sports, health monitoring and mobile payments, according to the new measures.

The country will also explore the development of humanoid robots based on AI models, and expand the application of intelligent robots in cleaning, leisure and recreation, care for the elderly and the disabled, as well as education and training, the NDRC said.

New production models such as reverse customization, personalized design and flexible production will be encouraged, and promotional activities should be held to increase consumer awareness and market penetration of smart products, the NDRC said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sports Education Mobile China Market Top

Recent Stories

Shaheen Shah vs Babar Azam, Captaincy dispute heat ..

Shaheen Shah vs Babar Azam, Captaincy dispute heats up the smartphone industry

6 minutes ago
 KP CM says he wants to meet COAS, DG ISI

KP CM says he wants to meet COAS, DG ISI

21 minutes ago
 Exploring Pakistan's Top-Tier Gaming Phones in 202 ..

Exploring Pakistan's Top-Tier Gaming Phones in 2024

30 minutes ago
 PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality dome ..

PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality domestic cricket

3 hours ago
 PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa ..

PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting

4 hours ago
 Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Ser ..

Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series

4 hours ago
Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal

5 hours ago
 Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most ..

Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today

6 hours ago

SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

9 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA

23 hours ago

More Stories From Business