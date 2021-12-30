China to Strengthen Energy Cooperation With Russia - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) China intends to deepen cooperation with Russia in the energy sector, including nuclear and renewable, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said in an interview with Sputnik.

"China intends to cooperate with the Russian side in order to fully reveal the leading role of large strategic projects, constantly deepen integrated cooperation in the field of production, transportation and processing in traditional energy sector areas, continue to promote projects in the nuclear power industry, construction of oil and gas pipelines and other areas, actively expand new areas of energy cooperation, gradually unfold cooperation in renewable, hydrogen energy industry, energy storage, as well as energy standards, scientific and technical innovations and national Currency settlements," Zhang said.

The ambassador recalled that China is the largest consumer and importer of energy in the world, and Russia is "China's best partner and reliable energy supplier."