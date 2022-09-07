UrduPoint.com

China To Use Russian Market Opportunities After Western Companies' Withdrawal - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) China is preparing to take advantage of the opportunities of the Russian market after a number of Western companies decided to leave Russia, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's First Asian Department Georgy Zinovyev said in an interview with Sputnik.

"With the participation of Chinese companies, automobile and industrial productions have already been created in Russia, projects are being implemented in the field of mining and chemical industry, agriculture. The departure of a number of Western companies from our market opens up additional opportunities for businessmen from China, and we see that they are preparing to use them," Zinovyev said.

He said the intensification of Russia-China defense and political cooperation has become a response to challenges in new global conditions.

