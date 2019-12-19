UrduPoint.com
China To Waive Additional Tariffs For More US Imports On December 26 - State Council

The Chinese State Council's customs tariff commission said on Thursday that it would exempt more US products from additional tariffs beginning next week

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The Chinese State Council's customs tariff commission said on Thursday that it would exempt more US products from additional tariffs beginning next week.

Beijing has released a list of the second set of US goods that would be excluded from the tariff countermeasures against Washington, this time including lard, low-density polyethylene and high-density polyethylene, among other products.

The process of exemption will begin on December 26, the customs tariff commission said in a statement.

Last week, the United States and China announced that they had agreed on the Phase One trade deal, which is expected to be signed in early January. As part of the deal, the sides agreed to not introduce new duties that were planned to go into effect on December 15.

The Chinese side expressed hope that Beijing and Washington would be able to resolve the existing problems based on equality and mutual respect.

