UrduPoint.com

China Trades Goods Worth Over 100 Mln USD Via China-Laos Railway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2022 | 01:51 PM

China trades goods worth over 100 mln USD via China-Laos Railway

The China-Laos Railway had operated 116 cargo trains via Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, as of Jan. 3, which transported more than 49,800 tonnes of goods worth about 676 million yuan (106 million U.S. dollars), the local customs said

KUNMING, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :The China-Laos Railway had operated 116 cargo trains via Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, as of Jan. 3, which transported more than 49,800 tonnes of goods worth about 676 million Yuan (106 million U.S. Dollars), the local customs said.

Since starting operations about a month ago, hundreds of varieties of goods have been imported and exported through this railway.

The major import commodities include natural rubber, iron ore and charcoal, while fresh vegetables, daily necessities, and mechanical and electrical products are among the leading export items, according to Kunming Customs.

Currently, goods from 12 cities in seven provinces across China have reached Laos by international cargo trains via the China-Laos Railway, and some commodities have been further exported to countries including Myanmar, Thailand and Singapore.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Thailand Import China Kunming Singapore Myanmar Laos From Million

Recent Stories

Lahore’s air quality improves after rainfall

Lahore’s air quality improves after rainfall

7 minutes ago
 UNICEF distributes protective materials to schools ..

UNICEF distributes protective materials to schools in W. Libya

4 minutes ago
 S. Korea reports 4,126 more COVID-19 cases

S. Korea reports 4,126 more COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 19 new community cases of COVI ..

New Zealand reports 19 new community cases of COVID-19

4 minutes ago
 Australian researchers found realistic motion avat ..

Australian researchers found realistic motion avatars could be used in future so ..

4 minutes ago
 China introduction easier security checks at major ..

China introduction easier security checks at major airports

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.