China Unexpectedly Cuts Key Short-term Policy Rate

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2023 | 07:51 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ):The People's Bank of China on Tuesday unexpectedly cut a key short-term policy rate for the first time in 10 months in order to help a struggling post-COVID recovery.

The 7-day reverse repurchase rate was lowered by 10 basis points from 2% to 1.

9%, the central bank said in a statement.

The move came ahead of the bank's medium-term lending facility interest rate � one-year loan prime rate (LPR) � decision on Thursday.

The Chinese yuan weakened to 7.1618 per US dollar following the announcement.

