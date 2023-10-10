Open Menu

China Unveils Action Plan For Computing Power Infrastructure Development

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2023 | 05:51 PM

Chinese authorities have unveiled an action plan for the high-quality development of computing power infrastructure, amid the country's push to foster its digital economy

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Chinese authorities have unveiled an action plan for the high-quality development of computing power infrastructure, amid the country's push to foster its digital economy.

China aims to achieve a total computing power of over 300 EFLOPS by 2025, according to the plan issued by six authorities, including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the Ministry of Education and the People's Bank of China.

EFLOPS is a unit of measurement for a computer's speed. A 1 EFLOPS computing system can complete 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second.

In August, MIIT said that China's computing power had reached 197 EFLOPS, ranking second globally.

The country's data storage capacity is expected to exceed 1,800 exabytes by 2025, according to the plan.

Computing power infrastructure is a bedrock resource for the development of the digital economy. Among a raft of measures to boost computing power infrastructure in China, last year saw the launch of a mega project involving the establishment of eight national computing hubs and 10 national data center clusters.

