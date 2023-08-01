Open Menu

China Unveils Detailed Measures To Bolster Private Economy

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2023 | 11:40 AM

BEIJING, Aug. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :China's top economic planner on Tuesday unveiled a series of detailed measures including tax reductions and cutting red tape to boost the private economy after a general guideline was released last month.

The measures ranging from fair market access to stronger financial support and better government services are designed to tackle prominent problems facing private enterprises and boost their confidence, according to a notice from the National Development and Reform Commission and several other government agencies.

Private firms will be encouraged to participate in major national projects that are profitable and mature, issue Real Estate Investment Trust products for infrastructure projects, and lead technological programs in key areas, such as industrial software and artificial intelligence.

"Green light" investment cases will continue to be published to promote the sound development of the platform economy.

Companies will enjoy an easier process of tax reduction in research and development spending, shorter time in export rebates, and strengthened inclusive financial support.

In terms of legal guarantees, regulations and official documents violating the principle of equality for enterprises of various types of ownership will be abolished to protect the development of the private economy.

The government will improve its services to help private businesses solve difficulties, cut red tape in administrative approval, clear arrears owed to small and medium-sized enterprises, and actively engage with entrepreneurs during the policymaking process.

The Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council issued a guideline on boosting the growth of the private economy last month, promising to improve the business environment, enhance policy support, and strengthen the legal guarantee for its development.

