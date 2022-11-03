China Urges Canada to Stop Exerting Pressure on Chinese Firms - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) China urges Canada to stop exerting unreasonable pressure against Chinese companies and ensure a fair business environment for them in the Canadian market, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Canadian government ordered three China-originated foreign companies to divest investments in Canadian critical mineral firms due to national security concerns.

"China urges Canada to stop exerting unreasonable pressure on Chinese firms and ensure fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for normal operations of Chinese companies in Canada. The Chinese government will continue to decisively protect legitimate rights and interests of Chinese firms," Zhao said at a briefing.

The diplomat also noted that such actions hindered development of targeted areas of the economy and damaged the stability of global supply chains.

"The Canadian side generalizes the notion of national security and artificially creates obstacles for normal trade and investment cooperation between Chinese and Canadian companies, which contradicts the principles of the market economy and international trade rules," the spokesman said.

According to a press release of the Canadian government, Sinomine Rare Metals Resources Co. Limite, is required to quit Power Metals Corp, Chengze Lithium International Limited must quit Lithium Chile Inc. and Zangge Mining Investment (Chengdu) Co., Ltd. must quit Ultra Lithium Inc.