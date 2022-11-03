UrduPoint.com

China Urges Canada To Stop Exerting Pressure On Chinese Firms - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2022 | 05:30 PM

China Urges Canada to Stop Exerting Pressure on Chinese Firms - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) China urges Canada to stop exerting unreasonable pressure against Chinese companies and ensure a fair business environment for them in the Canadian market, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Canadian government ordered three China-originated foreign companies to divest investments in Canadian critical mineral firms due to national security concerns.

"China urges Canada to stop exerting unreasonable pressure on Chinese firms and ensure fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for normal operations of Chinese companies in Canada. The Chinese government will continue to decisively protect legitimate rights and interests of Chinese firms," Zhao said at a briefing.

The diplomat also noted that such actions hindered development of targeted areas of the economy and damaged the stability of global supply chains.

"The Canadian side generalizes the notion of national security and artificially creates obstacles for normal trade and investment cooperation between Chinese and Canadian companies, which contradicts the principles of the market economy and international trade rules," the spokesman said.

According to a press release of the Canadian government, Sinomine Rare Metals Resources Co. Limite, is required to quit Power Metals Corp, Chengze Lithium International Limited must quit Lithium Chile Inc. and Zangge Mining Investment (Chengdu) Co., Ltd. must quit Ultra Lithium Inc.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business China Canada Chengdu Chile Market Government

Recent Stories

Imran Khan sustains bullet injuries on leg, shifte ..

Imran Khan sustains bullet injuries on leg, shifted to hospital

21 minutes ago
 Geniemeow Conjures Up Incredible Discounts for the ..

Geniemeow Conjures Up Incredible Discounts for the realme 11.11 Wish Come True S ..

46 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Abbas takes five; Umar, Israr ..

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Abbas takes five; Umar, Israrullah score centuries on round ..

1 hour ago
 Man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law, s ..

Man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law, setting her on fire

2 hours ago
 Project launched to connect Islamabad's different ..

Project launched to connect Islamabad's different sectors with Metro Bus

2 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah's claim to put Imran Khan into Mirc ..

Rana Sanaullah's claim to put Imran Khan into Mirchi ward of Mach jail goes vira ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.