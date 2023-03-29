China Urges US to Drop Diplomatic Relations With Taiwan - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen merely stopping in the United States on her way to Guatemala and Belize is a lie, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said during a briefing on Wednesday, urging Washington to drop any diplomatic relations with Taipei.

On Wednesday, Tsai departed Taiwan for a 10-day diplomatic trip to Guatemala and Belize. The trip will include stopovers in New York City and Los Angeles during her out and return flights. Earlier this month, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he would meet Tsai while she in the US. Taiwan has not yet confirmed such a meeting.

"We urge the US to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, earnestly deliver on its leaders' commitment of not supporting "Taiwan independence" or "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan", stop all forms of official interaction with Taiwan," she said.

China firmly opposes any official interactions between the US and Taiwan as well as any visits by Tsai to the US under whatever pretext, Mao added.

"The trip is not so much a 'transit', but an attempt to seek breakthroughs and propagate 'Taiwan independence'. The issue is not about China overreacting, but the US egregiously conniving at and supporting 'Taiwan independence' separatists," she said.

Tensions flared around Taiwan after Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited the island early August 2022. China condemned the visit, perceiving it as an act of support for local separatist forces, and conducted major military exercises near the island, which China considers part of its territory. The Chinese administration has repeatedly stated that Beijing is willing to reunite with Taiwan peacefully; however, it would never renounce the use of military force if the need arises.