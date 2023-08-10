China urges U.S. to revoke so-called act on trade with Taiwan

China urges the United States to revoke the so-called U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade First Agreement Implementation Act, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday. The spokesperson made the remarks in response to a query on the U.S.'s signing into law the so-called act

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :China urges the United States to revoke the so-called U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade First Agreement Implementation Act, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday. The spokesperson made the remarks in response to a query on the U.S.'s signing into law the so-called act.

"China strongly opposes official interaction of any form between China's Taiwan region and countries that have diplomatic relations with China. That includes negotiating or signing any agreement with implication of sovereignty or of official nature," the spokesperson said.

The U.S. move violates the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, contravenes its own commitment of maintaining only unofficial relations with Taiwan, and sends a wrong message to separatist forces seeking "Taiwan independence," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said China is unwavering in its resolve to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, urging the United States to change course immediately, revoke the so-called act, stop pushing forward the negotiations on the so-called initiative, and stop going further down the wrong path.