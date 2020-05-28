China-US Decoupling Could Cause Global Harm, Will Not Benefit Sides - Chinese Premier

(@FahadShabbir)

The decoupling of the Chinese and US economies would not bring benefits to either side and could harm the whole world, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The decoupling of the Chinese and US economies would not bring benefits to either side and could harm the whole world, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday.

The global coronavirus pandemic has become a new major point of confrontation between China and the United States, following US President Donald Trump's blaming of Beijing for failing to contain the new virus from spreading globally. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has slammed Trump's finger-pointing and traded insults with several top US politicians.

"Regarding decoupling [between the two countries], if two major economies of the world decouple from each other, it will not benefit either side and would harm the world," Li said during a press conference following the closing ceremony of the National People's Congress.

Nevertheless, Li stressed that both sides needed to focus on their common interests.

"We have different political systems, cultural traditions and historical backgrounds. It is inevitable for us to have differences and conflicts. But the issue is how to handle this. In the past few decades, the China-US relationship has weathered different storms. On the one hand, we move forward through cooperation; on the other hand, we faced a lot of difficulties. It is indeed very complicated. We need the wisdom to expand our common interests and manage our differences and conflicts," he said.

As to whether a new Cold War could emerge between the two countries, Li reiterated that China had always despised the Cold War mentality.

The United States has long pushed for decoupling by imposing various restrictions on Chinese companies. Analysts have said that in the first quarter of this year, the economic decoupling has exacerbated, worsened by the impact of the coronavirus.