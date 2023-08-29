China, US hold fresh talks on trade disputes

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :US and Chinese officials held a fresh round of talks on contentious trade issues Tuesday, the third day of a visit to Beijing by US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

Raimondo's trip to China is the latest by a senior US official in recent months as Washington seeks to defuse tensions with the world's second-largest economy.

On Tuesday, she met China's Vice Premier He Lifeng in Beijing, reiterating her view that "the US-China commercial relationship is one of the most consequential" in the world.

"Managing that relationship responsibly is critical to both of our nations and indeed to the whole world," she said during a part of the meeting where journalists were allowed in the room.

She stressed the US would "never compromise in protecting our national security", but added that Washington "did not seek to decouple, or to hold China's economy back".

He, in response, said Beijing was willing to work on "new, positive efforts to keep economic consensus and step up cooperation".

Raimondo also met China's Culture and Tourism Minister Hu Heping on Tuesday, underscoring "the importance of people-to-people exchange to the broader US-China bilateral relationship", the US Commerce Department said.

She will also pay a courtesy visit to Premier Li Qiang, before heading to China's economic powerhouse Shanghai and leaving the country on Wednesday.

Earlier in her trip, she met with Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, with the two sides agreeing to set up a working group to iron out the laundry list of trade disputes between them.

They also agreed to set up what Washington called an "export control enforcement information exchange" -- described as a platform to "reduce misunderstanding of US national security policies".

The information exchange will convene for the first time at Beijing's commerce ministry on Tuesday, Washington said.