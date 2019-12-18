UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China-U.S. Phase-one Trade Deal Stabilizes Financial Markets: S. Korean Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 05:22 PM

China-U.S. phase-one trade deal stabilizes financial markets: S. Korean ministry

The phase-one economic and trade agreement announced by China and the United States has stabilized financial markets, South Korea's finance ministry said Wednesday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The phase-one economic and trade agreement announced by China and the United States has stabilized financial markets, South Korea's finance ministry said Wednesday.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance said the global financial market was recently stabilized as the sentiment among global investors was raised thanks to the agreement on top of a more certain prospect for Brexit.

China and the United States have agreed on the text of a phase-one economic and trade agreement based on the principle of equality and mutual respect, and reached consensus that the U.S. side will fulfill its commitments to phase out its additional tariffs on Chinese products, according to a statement by the Chinese side on Dec. 13.

South Korea's financial market stabilized in the wake of the recovery of the global stock market, higher global bond yields and the weakening of safe-haven currencies such as the U.

S. Dollar, the ministry noted.

Foreign funds flowed out of the South Korean stock market earlier this month, but foreigners turned into net buyers.

The premium for credit default swap (CDS), which measures South Korea's sovereign credit risk, has recently kept a record-breaking trend and fell to as low as 22.2 basis points in New York Tuesday, after trading between 27 and 28 basis points early this month, according to the South Korean ministry.

The ministry said the lower CDS premium and stabilized local financial market indicated enhanced investor sentiment, partly thanks to global investors' increased confidence in the South Korean economy.

It noted that uncertainties remain in the global financial market, vowing to closely monitor situations of financial markets at home and abroad.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar China New York South Korea United States North Korea Brexit Market Agreement Top

Recent Stories

NAB opposes removal of Maryam Nawaz’s name from ..

4 minutes ago

Malaysian PM rejects “Saudis’ concerns” abou ..

32 minutes ago

China support int'l Chinese language education pro ..

8 minutes ago

Danish gov't launches pilot projects to relieve st ..

8 minutes ago

Commemorative stamp issued to mark Abu Dhabi Chamb ..

39 minutes ago

&#039;For Abu Dhabi&#039; initiative to enhance pu ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.