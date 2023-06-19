China, US see progress in Blinken visit

(@FahadShabbir)

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said Monday he saw headway in the strained relationship with the United States on a rare visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Chinese leader Xi Jinping said Monday he saw headway in the strained relationship with the United States on a rare visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In a symbolic sign of lowering the temperature after soaring tensions, President Xi received Blinken in the vast Great Hall of the People and said the two powers had "made progress and reached agreement" on unspecified issues.

"I hope that Secretary Blinken, through this visit, can make positive contributions to stabilising China-US relations," Xi told the top US diplomat, the highest-ranking American official to travel to Beijing in nearly five years.

Both sides had played down prospects for breakthroughs, with Blinken saying his more than 11 hours of talks over two days were more about restoring dialogue.

"We have made progress and we are moving forward," Blinken told reporters later, while adding: "None of this gets resolved with one visit." Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang agreed to pay a return visit to the United States but Blinken acknowledged limited progress on jumpstarting communication with China's military.

"Direct engagement and sustained communication at senior levels is the best way to responsibly manage differences and ensure that competition does not veer into conflict," Blinken told reporters.

"I heard the same from my Chinese counterparts. We both agree on the need to stabilise our relationship," he added.

Blinken said the world's two largest economies would work together to expand flights -- still at a bare minimum since the Covid-19 pandemic -- and would explore ways to discuss Chinese exports of chemicals that make fentanyl.

- End 'downward spiral' - At the ornate Diaoyutai State Guesthouse earlier Monday, China's foreign policy supremo Wang Yi told Blinken that the United States and China need to "make a choice between dialogue and confrontation, cooperation or conflict".

"We must reverse the downward spiral of China-US relations, push for a return to a healthy and stable track, and work together to find a correct way for China and the United States to get along," Wang said, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Wang also issued a warning on Taiwan. "On this issue, China has no room to compromise or concede," Wang told Blinken.

Speaking later to reporters, Blinken voiced concern about China's actions over Taiwan but insisted that nothing has changed in US policy.