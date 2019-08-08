UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China-US Trade Dispute Hits Yuan Exchange Rate - Chinese Foreign Exchange Administration

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 12:51 AM

China-US Trade Dispute Hits Yuan Exchange Rate - Chinese Foreign Exchange Administration

The escalation of the trade war between China and the United States has badly affected the yuan exchange rate, China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange spokeswoman Wang Chunying said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The escalation of the trade war between China and the United States has badly affected the yuan exchange rate, China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange spokeswoman Wang Chunying said on Wednesday.

The US Treasury Department on Monday said it had officially designated China as a currency manipulator and would work with the International Monetary Fund to address the issue. China's central bank, in response, warned that Washington's move undermined international principles and would result in extremely negative consequences for the global economy.

"The escalation of trade tensions by the United States has recently hit the yuan exchange rate, and the market has fully responded," Wang said in an interview with CCTV, China's predominant state television broadcaster.

Wang, however, added that at the time of the interview the yuan exchange rate remained stable.

The US currency accusation comes amid a protracted trade dispute between the two nations that began in June 2018, when US President Donald Trump announced he would impose tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports in a bid to balance the trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have introduced several rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Washington Trump Bank United States June 2018 Market TV Billion

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed sends condolences on death of f ..

56 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Guin ..

2 hours ago

Germany Warns New Israeli Homes in West Bank Under ..

3 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Bu ..

2 hours ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Palestinian Ambassador Discuss ..

5 minutes ago

Brent Crude Oil Prices Fall Under $57 Per Barrel A ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.