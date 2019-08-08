China-US Trade Dispute Hits Yuan Exchange Rate - Chinese Foreign Exchange Administration

(@imziishan)

The escalation of the trade war between China and the United States has badly affected the yuan exchange rate, China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange spokeswoman Wang Chunying said on Wednesday

The US Treasury Department on Monday said it had officially designated China as a currency manipulator and would work with the International Monetary Fund to address the issue. China's central bank, in response, warned that Washington's move undermined international principles and would result in extremely negative consequences for the global economy.

"The escalation of trade tensions by the United States has recently hit the yuan exchange rate, and the market has fully responded," Wang said in an interview with CCTV, China's predominant state television broadcaster.

Wang, however, added that at the time of the interview the yuan exchange rate remained stable.

The US currency accusation comes amid a protracted trade dispute between the two nations that began in June 2018, when US President Donald Trump announced he would impose tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports in a bid to balance the trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have introduced several rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs.