China-US Trade Drops by 13.4% to $308 Bln in January-July - Chinese Customs

The US-Chinese trade decreased by 13.4 percent in the first seven months of 2019, totaling $308 billion amid unabated trade tensions between the two economies, the data of the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The US-Chinese trade decreased by 13.4 percent in the first seven months of 2019, totaling $308 billion amid unabated trade tensions between the two economies, the data of the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed on Thursday.

In January-April, Chinese exports to the United States dropped by 7.8 percent to $238.25 billion, while imports from the United States to China saw a 28.3 percent decrease year-on-year, reaching $69.75 billion only, the data showed.

China exported $38.85 billion worth of goods to the United States in July, while it imported $10.88 billion worth of US products.

According to the data, the trade imbalance between the two countries continues to grow and it reached $168.5 billion over the given period.

The decline in bilateral trade is taking place amid ongoing negotiations to resolve trade contradictions between the two world largest economies.

The United States and China have been engaged in a trade war since June 2018, when US President Donald Trump announced he was imposing tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports in a bid to balance the trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have imposed several rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs.