China, U.S. Will Continue To Advance Consultations

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 04:21 PM

Chinese and U.S. economic and trade teams have maintained close contact and are making smooth progress on the negotiations, a spokesperson with the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday

BEIING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Chinese and U.S. economic and trade teams have maintained close contact and are making smooth progress on the negotiations, a spokesperson with the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday.

The two sides will continue to advance consultations as planned, and the Chinese and U.S. chief trade negotiators will hold a phone conversation again on Friday, said the spokesperson.

