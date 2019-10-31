China, U.S. will continue to advance consultations

Chinese and U.S. economic and trade teams have maintained close contact and are making smooth progress on the negotiations, a spokesperson with the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday

BEIING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Chinese and U.S. economic and trade teams have maintained close contact and are making smooth progress on the negotiations, a spokesperson with the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday.

The two sides will continue to advance consultations as planned, and the Chinese and U.S. chief trade negotiators will hold a phone conversation again on Friday, said the spokesperson.