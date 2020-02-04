China virus death toll rises to 425: govt

Beijing, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak spiked to 425, after authorities in Hubei province reported 64 new fatalities Tuesday.

In its daily update, figures from the health commission in Hubei, which has been hit hardest by the virus, also showed a sharp increase in confirmed infections with 2,345 new cases.