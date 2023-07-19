China vows to spur growth of private economy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Chinese authorities have issued a guideline on boosting the growth of the private economy, promising to improve the business environment, enhance policy support, and strengthen legal guarantee for its development.

The document was jointly released by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council.